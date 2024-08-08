Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,060,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 343,753 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 77,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LYG opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0546 dividend. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

