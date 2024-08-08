Loews Co. (L) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

L has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Marc A. Alpert 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc A. Alpert 2,687 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,628 shares of company stock worth $7,931,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

