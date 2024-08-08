Loic Eloy Sells 22,139 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.
About Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.
