Loic Eloy Sells 22,139 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.