LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). LoopUp Group shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,336,858 shares trading hands.

LoopUp Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

LoopUp Group Company Profile

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

