Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.98. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of LOW opened at $231.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

