LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $416.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

