Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $7.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lumen Technologies traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 76497820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,190,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 401,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 798.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,278,319 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 4,637,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,143,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 814,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

