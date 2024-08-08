Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.45.

TSE LUN opened at C$12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.05.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

