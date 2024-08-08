Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Melius began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

