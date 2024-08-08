Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

Lyft Stock Down 17.2 %

LYFT opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 170,438 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

