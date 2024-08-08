Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $509.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

