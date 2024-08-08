MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issues Earnings Results

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42), Zacks reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million.

MacroGenics Stock Down 7.1 %

MGNX stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.