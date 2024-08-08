Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Lowered to $360.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $234.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

