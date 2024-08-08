MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$21.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s previous close.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.17.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.697861 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

