Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

