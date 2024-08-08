MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Increases Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $229.33 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day moving average is $215.21. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.10.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

