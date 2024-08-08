Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.79.

Martinrea International Stock Down 0.4 %

Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$803.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.13. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$10.05 and a 52 week high of C$14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00. In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96. Insiders purchased 22,365 shares of company stock valued at $236,269 in the last three months. 15.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

