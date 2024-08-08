Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.79.

MRE opened at C$10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$10.05 and a twelve month high of C$14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00. In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis bought 6,141 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, with a total value of C$52,566.96. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,365 shares of company stock worth $236,269. Corporate insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

