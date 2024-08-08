Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $383.05 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%.
Marui Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAURY opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.46. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.
About Marui Group
