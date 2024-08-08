Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $110.32, but opened at $118.57. Masimo shares last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 116,833 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,269,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masimo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,607,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,393,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 13.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after acquiring an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,856,000 after purchasing an additional 327,863 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

