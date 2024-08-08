MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $134.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of MTZ opened at $104.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -744.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5,436.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

