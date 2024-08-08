Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.55.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,646,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,669,234,843.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.57, for a total value of $64,832,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,646,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,669,234,843.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,177,067 shares of company stock valued at $982,064,626 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $449.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $418.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.51 and its 200 day moving average is $457.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

