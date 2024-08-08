Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $110.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.19. Materion has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Materion by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Materion by 25,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

