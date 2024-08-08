Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.91.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

