McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,332 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $617.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.76. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.