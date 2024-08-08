Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

