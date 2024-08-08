Medifast, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medifast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medifast’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Medifast Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MED stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.44 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Medifast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medifast by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Medifast by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

