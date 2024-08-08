Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 103,358 shares trading hands.

Mentor Capital Trading Up 19.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

