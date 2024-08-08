Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Metro from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$81.43.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$78.82 on Wednesday. Metro has a 1 year low of C$65.43 and a 1 year high of C$83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

