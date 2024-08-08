MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $83.71 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.