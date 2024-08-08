Michael A. Lawler Purchases 1,000 Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Lawler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $17,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 million, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 469.57%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

