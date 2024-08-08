Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

MSVB opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

