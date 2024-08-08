MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.78. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MIND C.T.I. by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

