MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

