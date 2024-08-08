MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

