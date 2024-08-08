MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

