Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.13, but opened at $54.41. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 564,985 shares traded.

The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.