Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 117.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 336,496 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

