Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $7,340,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

