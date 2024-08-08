Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Sells £19,489.35 in Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Andy MacKinnon sold 9,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.62), for a total value of £19,489.35 ($24,906.52).

Moonpig Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MOON opened at GBX 208 ($2.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £714.73 million, a PE ratio of 2,080.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 145.60 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.03.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moonpig Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.49) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 280 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Moonpig Group

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.