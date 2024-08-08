Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.40 on November 15th

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 309.50 ($3.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 347 ($4.43). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.77. The company has a market capitalization of £880.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,953.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Advanced Materials

In related news, insider Pete Raby acquired 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.60 ($12,913.23). Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.