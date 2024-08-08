Morgan Stanley Boosts Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target to $29.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth $242,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Cinemark by 9.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

