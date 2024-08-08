Motorsport Games (MSGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 116.76% and a negative return on equity of 318.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter.

Motorsport Games Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

