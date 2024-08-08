MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $524.39 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $501.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.86.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

