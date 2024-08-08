Myecfo LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Myecfo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

