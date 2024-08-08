Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $28.55. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 143,218 shares.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $83,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,978.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $2,345,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

