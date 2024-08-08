National Bank Financial Comments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $42.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $49.11. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $181.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $72.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FFH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,829.17.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$1,447.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1,550.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,495.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$1,070.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,628.23.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total value of C$1,564,981.00. In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,564.98, for a total value of C$1,564,981.00. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,549.95, for a total value of C$350,288.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,857 shares of company stock worth $2,880,473. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

