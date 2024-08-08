National Bank Financial Comments on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. CIBC increased their price objective on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $911.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $41,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

