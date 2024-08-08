National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$118.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a C$123.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$114.54.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$112.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$118.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$110.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,648.80. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

