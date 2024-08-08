NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

VYX stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

