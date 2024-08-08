NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 5656510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,302,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,890,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.